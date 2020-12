Dec 7 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group on Monday appointed Julia Hoggett as chief executive officer of its investment exchange unit, London Stock Exchange Plc, replacing interim boss Denzil Jenkins.

Hoggett is joining from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority where she held the role of director of market oversight and will take up her position in LSE next year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)