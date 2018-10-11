LSE non-exec director Schapiro leaving for Bloomberg

Oct 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday that independent non-executive director Mary Schapiro would step down from the bourse operator's board, following her appointment here as vice chair for global public policy and special adviser at Bloomberg L.P.

LSE appointed here Schapiro, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, as non-executive director of its board in 2015, as the exchange operator looked to expand in North America.

Schapiro chaired the SEC from 2009 to 2012, and is also a former chief executive officer and chairman of the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and a former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)