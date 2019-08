(Correcting to show trading normally starts at 0700 GMT, not 0800 GMT)

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Stock trading on the London Stock Exchange’s major stock indexes started at 0840 GMT on Friday, after a technical glitch delayed the start of trading on the FTSE 100 and midcap markets.

Trading normally starts at 0700 GMT.