May 1, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

London Stock Exchange reports higher first-quarter income

May 1 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc, reported higher quarterly income on Wednesday, as its clearing and information services businesses grew strongly against what it called a challenging market backdrop.

Total income from continuing operations rose 5 percent to 546 million pounds ($712 million) in the quarter ended March 31, while total revenue was up 3 percent at 486 million pounds.

Analysts had expected total income of 549 million pounds, with total revenue of 491 million pounds according to company supplied estimates from 14 analysts.

($1 = 0.7666 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

