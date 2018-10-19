FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LSE Group's Q3 income misses expectations; to buy further shares in LCH

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group posted lower-than-expected third-quarter income on Friday, as market volatility forced companies to hold off from listing on the over 300-year-old bourse.

LSE Group said it was acquiring further 15.1 percent shares in LCH Group Holdings Limited for up to 438 million euros ($501.99 million).

The company said total income from continuing operations rose 7.4 percent to 522 million pounds ($679.85 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Total income, on a like-for-like basis, rose 9 percent, excluding a 9 million pounds year-to-date accounting change impact in its capital markets unit. Analysts on average had estimated income of 530 million pounds, based on company compiled estimate from 13 analysts.

$1 = 0.7678 pounds $1 = 0.8725 euros Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
