Market users report issues with Refinitiv's flagship data platform

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Multiple users of Refinitiv’s Eikon platform reported on Thursday that they were unable to access the data service.

Refinitiv, a global financial data analytics provider that was recently bought by the London Stock Exchange Group for $27 billion, was unable to comment immediately.

Some users said on Twitter they were unable to access market prices on Eikon.

Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News, has a 15% stake in LSE Group. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)