London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Friday that it had completed its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

“This transformational transaction brings together two highly complementary global businesses with a shared commitment to an Open Access philosophy, working in partnership with customers,” LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Refinitiv was 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Sujata Rao)