London Stock Exchange Group's quarterly profit rises

April 24 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group reported higher quarterly income as its clearing, capital markets and FTSE Russell businesses grew strongly, further helping ease lingering investor after a difficult 2017 for the company.

Total income from continuing operations rose 13 percent to 520 million pounds ($724.83 million) in the quarter ended March 31, while total revenue was up 11 percent at 470 million pounds.

“The group has delivered a strong first quarter performance. All of our key businesses continue to perform well, with strong growth in FTSE Russell, LCH and Capital Markets,” Interim Chief Executive David Warren, said.

Earlier this month the group named Goldman Sachs’ veteran David Schwimmer as chief executive officer, drawing a line under a management row between its chairman Donald Brydon and activist hedge fund TCI.