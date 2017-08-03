UPDATE 1-LSE's H1 profit up 19.5 pct, helped by growth in clearing

(Adds details, background)

Aug 3(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported a 19.5 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its clearing and FTSE Russell indexes businesses.

LSE, which is exploring investments to drive growth after the collapse of its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse earlier this year, said adjusted operating profit rose to 398 million pounds($526.32 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 333 million pounds, a year earlier.

The exchange group said revenue rose 18.1 percent to 853 million pounds.

LSE, which reported a 20.4 percent rise in total income, also raised its interim dividend by 20 percent to 14.4 pence per share.

The group’s post-trade services unit, which includes clearing, settlement and custody activities, reported a 14.6 percent rise in revenue, while LCH, the company’s majority-owned clearing house, saw total income rise about 31 percent with growth coming from over-the-counter products.

The strong performance in its clearing business reflected a 35 percent rise in the value of interest rate swaps cleared.

Revenue at its capital markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, rose 4.4 percent to 190 million pounds.

Revenue from information services, its largest unit which includes the FTSE index business, rose more than 24 percent to 355 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7562 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)