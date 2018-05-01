FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 1, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's L&T to sell electrical & automation business for $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - India’s Larsen & Toubro said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to divest its electrical & automation business to Schneider Electric (India) and Schneider Electric JV Holdings, both part of Schneider Electric SE , for 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion).

The cash deal covers all segments of electrical & automation business except marine switchgear and servowatch systems, L&T said here. ($1 = 66.5000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.