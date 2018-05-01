India's L&T to sell electrical & automation business for $2.1 bln

May 1 (Reuters) - India’s Larsen & Toubro said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to divest its electrical & automation business to Schneider Electric (India) and Schneider Electric JV Holdings, both part of Schneider Electric SE , for 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion).

The cash deal covers all segments of electrical & automation business except marine switchgear and servowatch systems, L&T said here. ($1 = 66.5000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)