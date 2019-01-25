Funds News
January 25, 2019 / 4:53 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Luby's beats back board challenge from Bandera Partners

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and 2nd paragraph to say Bandera Partners, not Bandera Capital)

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Luby’s Inc. said on Friday that it beat back a long-term shareholder’s bid for four board seats when investors sided with management and elected all nine of the company’s director nominees.

Investors supported all of Luby’s directors ending a battle between the company and Bandera Partners, a small New York-based hedge fund that owns roughly 10 percent of Luby’s shares and demanded more accountability and oversight by the board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below