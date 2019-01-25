Luby's beats back board challenge from Bandera Capital

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Luby’s Inc. said on Friday that it beat back a long-term shareholder’s bid for four board seats when investors sided with management and elected all nine of the company’s director nominees.

Investors supported all of Luby’s directors ending a battle between the company and Bandera Capital, a small New York-based hedge fund that owns roughly 10 percent of Luby’s shares and demanded more accountability and oversight by the board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)