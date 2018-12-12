Bonds News
December 12, 2018 / 4:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

China startup Luckin Coffee raises $200 mln in latest funding round

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee, an up-and-coming coffee chain with ambitions to challenge Starbucks Corp in China, said on Wednesday it has raised $200 million in its latest funding round, bringing the company’s valuation up to $2.2 billion.

The fundraising was led by investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and China International Capital Corp Ltd, the company said in a press release.

Reuters reported in November that the coffee chain is targeting a valuation of $1.5 billion to $2 billion as it launches a new round of funding. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.