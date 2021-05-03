Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa to purchase 10 long-haul aircraft to modernize fleet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Monday said it would purchase five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace older planes and increase its fleet’s fuel efficiency.

Top management and the non-executive board cleared the purchase of five Boeing B787-9 planes scheduled to come into service as early as next winter and in the first half of 2022 as well as five Airbus A350-900 planes for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Chris Reese

