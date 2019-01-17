Lufthansa to invest 200 mln eur to expand Airbus fleet in Austria

VIENNA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s Austrian unit AUA will invest 200 million euros ($228 million) to expand its Airbus fleet to hold its own against fast expanding low-cost airlines, it said on Thursday.

“This can be understood as a commitment to fight in an environment of increasingly tough competition in Vienna, and we are prepared to take further steps to defend our hub,” said Austrian Airlines Chief Executive Alexis von Hoensbroech in a statement.