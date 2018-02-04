FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 12:16 PM / in 2 hours

Lufthansa aims to replace top management at Brussels Airlines -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa wants to replace top management at Brussels Airlines, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, pointing to the unit’s weak performance compared to other divisions.

The changes, which would affect Brussels Airlines’ chief executive and chief financial officer, will be discussed at a supervisory board meeting of the unit scheduled for Monday, the person said.

Lufthansa declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Jason Neely)

