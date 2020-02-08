Lufthansa warns of flight cancellations ahead of storm Sabine

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said that storm Sabine, which is expected to hit parts of Europe over the weekend with gale-force winds, will lead to flight cancellations and delays.

“In particular, from Saturday afternoon (Feb. 8) until probably Tuesday (Feb. 11) there will be flight cancellations,” a group spokesman told Reuters, adding that delays were also possible.

No further details were given. Passengers are being asked to monitor lufthansa.com here for further updates, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)