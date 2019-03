NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to buy a triple-digit number of either Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo jetliners to expand its fleet, chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Tuesday.

“We have not lost our trust in Boeing” following two fatal 737 MAX crashes and the grounding earlier this month of the worldwide fleet, Spohr said in a meeting with reporters. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)