FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.