FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa has halted the sale of the international operations of its airline caterer LSG, two people close to the matter said.

The sale of the European operations of LSG to Switzerland-based Gategroup, agreed in December, is continuing as planned, they added.

Lufthansa declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)