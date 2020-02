FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is considering suspending new hiring as it grapples with the coronavirus, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Harry Hohmeister, a board member, told the Handelsblatt newspaper, that the company was examining hiring measures.

The positions “may have to be suspended or postponed to a later date,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)