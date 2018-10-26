Lufthansa denies report that it could sell its maintenance ops

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is not planning to sell its Lufthansa Technik business, in part or as a whole, but is merely considering a reorganisation of the maintenance unit, a company spokesman said on Friday, partly denying a newspaper report.

German daily Handelsblatt had reported on Thursday that Lufthansa was considering divesting the non-core maintenance business as well as catering unit LSG Sky Chefs.

Asked about LSG, the Lufthansa spokesman said on Friday that Lufthansa reviewed on a regular basis whether it was still the best owner for its businesses.