October 26, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lufthansa denies report that it could sell its maintenance ops

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is not planning to sell its Lufthansa Technik business, in part or as a whole, but is merely considering a reorganisation of the maintenance unit, a company spokesman said on Friday, partly denying a newspaper report.

German daily Handelsblatt had reported on Thursday that Lufthansa was considering divesting the non-core maintenance business as well as catering unit LSG Sky Chefs.

Asked about LSG, the Lufthansa spokesman said on Friday that Lufthansa reviewed on a regular basis whether it was still the best owner for its businesses.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

