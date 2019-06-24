Lufthansa pegs dividend payout ratio to net profit

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa on Monday said it would start pegging its dividend payout ratio to net profit in the future, adding this would give the group, which issued a profit warning a week ago, more flexibility.

Lufthansa said it would pay out a regular dividend of 20-40 of net profit, adjusted for one-off gains and losses, in the future. Its previous dividend policy was based on a payout ratio of 10-25% of earnings before interest and tax.

Shares in Lufthansa were up by 1.8% in early Frankfurt trade, according to data from Lang & Schwarz. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)