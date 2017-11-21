FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa's Eurowings sees prices as stable, not rising
November 21, 2017 / 2:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lufthansa's Eurowings sees prices as stable, not rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget brand Eurowings sees ticket prices as stable, rather than rising, over the next year, the unit’s managing director said on Tuesday.

“I expect stable prices at best, not rising,” Oliver Wagner said at an aviation conference in Frankfurt.

British budget carrier easyJet said earlier on Tuesday that it expected prices to rise slightly over the winter months, thanks to the failures of rivals such as Monarch and Air Berlin that have reduced capacity in the market. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
