July 5, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a month ago

Lufthansa savings from Fraport deal in low 2-digit mln eur range - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - An agreement signed by Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport on Wednesday will lower the German flagship carrier's costs by a low double-digit million euro amount, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Spokespeople for Lufthansa and Fraport declined to comment.

Lufthansa has been discussing costs at Frankfurt airport since the airport operator last year signed a deal with Ryanair that gives the Irish low cost carrier discounts on fees for new routes started in 2017, which Lufthansa said disadvantaged it.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

