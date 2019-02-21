Lufthansa maintenance unit to build engine repair plant in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Technik, the commercial aircraft maintenance unit of German airlines group Lufthansa AG, will invest 43 billion forints ($154 million) to build an engine repair and overhaul plant in Hungary, the Hungarian foreign ministry said.

The plant, to be built in the eastern Hungarian town of Miskolc, will employ 400 people, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It will repair aircraft engine parts for Lufthansa and other airlines, the ministry said.

It quoted Lufthansa Technik Vice President Philip Mende as saying that he expects the plant to start operations in 2022.

Lufthansa Technik has bought a nearly 20,000 square metre plot from the local government in Miskolc, 184 kilometres (114 miles) east of Budapest, according to the ministry. ($1 = 279.18 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)