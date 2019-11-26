Financials
November 26, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gategroup to buy European ops of Lufthansa's LSG unit - sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Gategroup is nearing a deal to buy the European operations of Lufthansa’s LSG unit, which the carrier has put on the block as it struggles with low margins in a competitive market, three people close to the matter said.

An announcement of the deal is expected after a meeting of Lufthansa’s supervisory board on Dec. 3, two of the people said.

Lufthansa and Gategroup declined to comment.

