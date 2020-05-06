Healthcare
May 6, 2020 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - report

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - The parliamentary party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their sister Christian Social Union are against a plan for the state to take a 25% stake in Lufthansa, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited unnamed parliamentary sources as saying the leadership of the party had taken that position at a meeting on Monday, with leading members of the party instead favouring a state bailout without influence on running the airline. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below