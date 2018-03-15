Lufthansa Cargo set for another good year after swing back to profit

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Cargo is set for another good year after swinging back to profit in 2017 thanks to booming world trade, parent Lufthansa Group said on Thursday.

Lufthansa’s freight division, which transports goods in specialist freighter planes plus in the bellies of Lufthansa Group airlines, reported profit of 242 million euros ($299 million) for 2017, compared with a loss of 50 million euros for 2016.

“Colleagues are fighting for the freight capacity, it’s a very satisfactory position to be in,” Carsten Spohr said, saying he was seeing no impact on business from trade tensions.

He said the outlook for 2018 was positive and added Lufthansa would be interested in used or new freighters for the business.