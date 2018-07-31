Lufthansa more positive on ticket prices

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it was more positive on ticket prices for the rest of the year after it reported slightly better than expected profit for the second quarter of the year.

The carrier said on Tuesday it now expected a slight increase in unit revenues, against a previous forecast for the measure of pricing to be stable.

However, it maintained its guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and tax to fall slightly from 2017’s record level of 2.97 billion euros ($3.48 billion).

Lufthansa reported second quarter adjusted EBIT of 982 million euros, against expectations of 942 million euros. ($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Editing by Maria Sheahan)