Lufthansa to start flying to Ljubljana after Adria Airways' collapse

LJUBLJANA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German airline carrier Lufthansa will start flying to Ljubljana after Slovenia’s Adria Airways filed for bankruptcy this week, airport manager Fraport, the owner of the Ljubljana airport, said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Swiss, a member of Lufthansa Group, will start flying between Ljubljana and Zurich five times a week in October, while Lufthansa will in late October start flying between Ljubljana and Frankfurt twice a day and in November establish flights between Ljubljana and Munich.

Earlier this week Brussels Airlines, which is also owned by Lufthansa, started selling tickets for flights between Ljubljana and Brussels that will start in November. At present Lufthansa does not operate flights to Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital and largest city.

Slovenian Adria, owned by German investment firm 4K Invest, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after cancelling most flights over the past week due to severe financial problems.

Fraport said on Tuesday it expected most Adria flights to be replaced by other carriers within a year and a half while the government is contemplating forming a new airline carrier to improve Slovenia’s international airline connections. (Reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana Editing by Matthew Lewis)