Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Lufthansa takes 1.1 bln euro impairment as it further shrinks fleet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Monday it was shrinking its fleet further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to take a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) impairment on the value of its aircraft in the third quarter.

A decision to take further aircraft out of its fleet meant its personnel surplus was now more than the 22,000 full-time position it had previously annouced, it added.

$1 = 0.8502 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up