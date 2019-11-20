Lufthansa: We'll use the next 7 days to try to solve wage dispute

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would use the next seven days to try to reach a solution in a wage dispute with employees after trade union UFO said it would announce strikes if the airline does not make concessions.

A Lufthansa spokesman said a solution could only be found in joint discussions and arbitration, adding: “You can’t strike and arbitrate at the same time.”

UFO has warned that if no progress is made, it will announce next Thursday when and where strikes would take place and for how long they would last. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)