Cabin crew union not planning to call Lufthansa strike on Thursday-spokesman

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union Ufo does not plan to announce strikes at Lufthansa on Thursday, a spokesman said after a newspaper had earlier cited company sources as saying the union was planning to announce walkouts later in the day.

German daily Tagesspiegel had reported that talks between Ufo and Lufthansa collapsed overnight.

A spokeswoman at Lufthansa said the airline was still in talks with Ufo. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)