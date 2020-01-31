Industrials
January 31, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa agree to further talks

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added that there would be no strikes at Lufthansa from now until at least the end of negotiations.

In a joint statement, they said they had also agreed that cabin crew at Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, would get a special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,664) in their next paycheck.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below