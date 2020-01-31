German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa agree to further talks

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added that there would be no strikes at Lufthansa from now until at least the end of negotiations.

In a joint statement, they said they had also agreed that cabin crew at Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, would get a special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,664) in their next paycheck.