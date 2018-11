BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cabin crew at Lufthansa’s Eurowings have rejected an offer from the budget carrier’s management for a labour deal and are preparing industrial action, German union Verdi said on Thursday.

“The situation is no longer bearable for the staff. They are working at their limits and are not getting any clarity on their working conditions,” Verdi, which represents around 1,000 cabin crew at Eurowings, said.