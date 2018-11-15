UPDATE 1-Cabin crew at Lufthansa's Eurowings threaten industrial action

(Adds comments from Eurowings spokesman, background)

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cabin crew at Lufthansa’s budget carrier Eurowings are preparing industrial action after rejecting an offer from management on a labour deal, German union Verdi said on Thursday.

“The situation is no longer bearable for the staff. They are working at their limits and are not getting any clarity on their working conditions,” Verdi, which represents around 1,000 cabin crew at Eurowings, said in a statement.

The union said it had withdrawn from talks with management but did not say when cabin crew might go out on strike.

A spokesman for Eurowings said management was still open to talks, without giving any details on the offer it made to Verdi.

“We cannot ... understand why Verdi is suddenly rejecting our offer after weeks of constructive talks, and withdraws from the negotiation table” the spokesman said.

“Verdi is escalating (the conflict) without good cause because it is in competition with other unions over the cabin personnel,” he added.

Verdi say that cabin crew have to endure too long standby periods and that their schedules are changed at too short notice. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Susan Fenton)