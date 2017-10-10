FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Lufthansa, pilots' union sign deal on pay and pensions
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 10, 2017 / 3:14 PM / in 10 days

CORRECTED-Lufthansa, pilots' union sign deal on pay and pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to read “...15 percent...” instead of “...5 percent...”)

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and its main pilots union have signed a wide-ranging agreement on pay, pensions and conditions, which will boost the airline’s profit this year and brings an end to a long-running row between the two sides.

The deal will bring Lufthansa’s cockpit staff costs down by 15 percent and reduce pension liabilities this year by a high three-digit million euro amount, with a corresponding positive effect on earnings before interest and tax.

Its shares rose by 2.7 percent after the statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.