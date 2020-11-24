UPDATE 1-Russia's Lukoil swings into Q3 profit, boosts oil output in Iraq

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil said on Tuesday it had reversed a loss into a profit of 50.4 billion roubles ($664 million) in the third quarter thanks to a rise in oil prices, while it had boosted oil output in Russia and Iraq.

Lukoil has faced a pandemic fallout as well as a weaker rouble, which has inflated its debt, denominated in foreign currencies. The company’s output has been also constrained by a global deal on production curbs.

It had finished the second quarter with a loss of 18.7 billion roubles.

The company said on Tuesday it had started to boost its output at West Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq from the middle of October, by around 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), after cuts of around 70,000 bpd from May 1 and by 50,000 bpd more from mid-June, in accordance with the deal.

Lukoil, whose largest shareholders are its head, Vagit Alekperov, and vice-president Leonid Fedun, also said it had raised its oil output in Russia.

The company said sales rose to 1.46 trillion roubles in the July - September quarter from 986.4 billion roubles in April - June.

The growth was mainly attributable to higher hydrocarbon prices, higher production of refined products at the group’s refineries, as well as higher trading and retail sales volumes, Lukoil said in a statement.

The company also began to recover its natural gas production in Uzbekistan in September.