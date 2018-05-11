MOVES-Senior crude trader departs Lukoil Pan Americas

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Roberto Perez, a senior crude trader at Lukoil Pan Americas LLC, has left the company, according to two sources familiar with the move.
* Lukoil Pan Americas is the Americas energy trading arm of Russian oil major Lukoil.
* Perez has previously worked for Chevron and Shell, according to his LinkedIn profile.
* Mikael Bonalumi, director of trading at Litasco, the trading arm of Lukoil in Geneva, also left the company, two sources familiar told Reuters this week.
* Lukoil did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by Tom Brown)