May 11, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Senior crude trader departs Lukoil Pan Americas

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Roberto Perez, a senior crude trader at ​Lukoil Pan Americas LLC, has left the company, according to two sources familiar with the move.

* ​Lukoil Pan Americas is the Americas energy trading arm of Russian oil major Lukoil.

* Perez has previously worked for Chevron and Shell, according to his LinkedIn profile.

* Mikael Bonalumi, director of trading at Litasco, the trading arm of Lukoil in Geneva, also left the company, two sources familiar told Reuters this week.

* Lukoil did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by Tom Brown)

