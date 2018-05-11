MOVES-Senior crude trader departs Lukoil Pan Americas

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Roberto Perez, a senior crude trader at ​Lukoil Pan Americas LLC, has left the company, according to two sources familiar with the move.

​Lukoil Pan Americas is the Americas energy trading arm of Russian oil major Lukoil.

Perez has previously worked for Chevron and Shell, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mikael Bonalumi, director of trading at Litasco, the trading arm of Lukoil in Geneva, also left the company, two sources familiar told Reuters this week.

* Lukoil did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by Tom Brown)