UAE'S Lulu Group to invest $500 mln in Egypt's retail sector

ABU DHABI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Lulu Group plans to invest $500 million in Egypt’s retail sector, the United Arab Emirates supermarket chain said on Wednesday. It plans to build malls, hypermarkets and mini markets, providing 8,000 sustainable jobs, Youssef Ali, group chairman and managing director, said in a statement. The agreement was signed with Egypt’s Ministry of Supply & Internal Trade and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Communities, the statement said.

