Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 60 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher same store sales. The company’s net income rose to $94.4 million, or 71 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct.28, from $58.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier. Lululemon’s total revenue rose to $747.7 million from $619 million a year ago. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)