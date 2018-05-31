FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lululemon 1st-qtr profit beats expectations; shares jump

Nichola Saminather

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica posted first-quarter profit that beat expectations on Thursday as total same-store sales rose 20 percent, and the company’s shares jumped 4.2 percent in after-hours trade.

The Vancouver-based company reported earnings of 55 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter ended April 29, compared with analyst estimates of 46 cents, and up from 23 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $649.7 million, up from $520.3 million a year ago. Analysts had expected $617.7 million.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by Leslie Adler

