FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 30, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lululemon 2nd-qtr earnings double, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica posted second-quarter profit that almost doubled from a year earlier and beat expectations on Thursday, sending its shares up 5.1 percent in after-hours trade.

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of $95.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in the three months ended July 29, compared with analyst estimates of $66.5 million, or 49 cents, and up from $48.7 million a year earlier

Revenue increased to $723.5 million, up from $581 million a year ago. Analysts had expected $667.9 million. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.