Lululemon 2nd-qtr earnings double, beating estimates

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica posted second-quarter profit that almost doubled from a year earlier and beat expectations on Thursday, sending its shares up 5.1 percent in after-hours trade.

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of $95.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in the three months ended July 29, compared with analyst estimates of $66.5 million, or 49 cents, and up from $48.7 million a year earlier

Revenue increased to $723.5 million, up from $581 million a year ago. Analysts had expected $667.9 million. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler)