Lululemon 4th-quarter adjusted net income rises as sales climb

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure-apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted profit on higher sales during the holiday season.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share in the three months ended Jan. 28 from $1 a year earlier as revenue increased 18 percent to $928.8 million. Including the effect of restructuring charges and the U.S. tax overhaul, net income fell to $119.8 million, or $88 cents per share, from $136.1 million, or 99 cents, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected adjusted net income of $1.27 per share, and revenue of $912.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Will Dunham)