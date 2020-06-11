Company News
June 11, 2020 / 8:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lululemon Athletica's revenue falls more than expected, shares down

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue as its business was limited to online operations due to store closures during coronavirus-led lockdowns, sending shares down 5%.

Net revenue fell to $652 million in the first quarter ended May 3 from $782.3 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $688.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income came in at $28.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $96.6 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below