Healthcare

Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom.

Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

