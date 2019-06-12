Lululemon quarterly revenue beats estimates

June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue as efforts to boost sales at its stores and online investments paid off.

Lululemon’s revenue rose to $782.3 million in the three months ended May 5, from $649.7 million a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $755.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $96.6 million, or 74 cents per share, from $75.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)