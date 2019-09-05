Company News
September 5, 2019 / 8:14 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Lululemon second-quarter revenue rises 22%

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian athleisure wear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as investments made in boosting sales at company-owned stores and online businesses paid off.

Lululemon’s revenue rose to $883.4 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 4 from $723.5 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $125 million, or 96 cents per share, from $95.8 million, or 71 cents per share. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

