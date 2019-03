(Corrects to “jumps” in the headline)

March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian clothing chain Lululemon Athletica Inc posted an 82 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by higher same-store sales.

The company’s net income rose to $218.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in the quarter ended Feb 3 from $119.8 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.17 billion from $928.8 million.